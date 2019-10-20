|
OVIE "DARRELL" STEVENS
March 13, 1931 - October 12, 2019
Ovie Darrell Stevens, age 88 of Bakersfield, passed away on October 12, 2019. Darrell was born in Oklahoma but most of his life was spent here in Bakersfield.
He retired from W.B. Camp & Sons in 1988 after working many years as their Shop Superintendent.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Ann "Ford" Stevens, son Larry Stevens, wife Bonnie "Hicks" Stevens, and step-son Jim Hicks.
He is survived by son David Stevens, wife Lynna, daughter Janie Hughes, husband Paul, daughter in-law Patti Stevens, step-daughters Linda Teasley and Shirley Wagner, step-son Don Hicks and wife Jill. Darrell is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.
The family would like to thank all of dad's caregivers with Hoffman Hospice and Parkview Julian.
A viewing will be held at Greenlawn Cemetary, 3700 River Blvd., 93305 on October 25th at 12:00 pm, with a graveside service at 2 pm. "Dad, you were loved by all who were fortunate to know you. You will be dearly missed."
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019