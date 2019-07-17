|
P JOYCE GUNN
September 26, 1939 - July 8, 2019
P Joyce Gunn was born on September 26, 1939 in Tishomingo, OK to parents Thomas David Gunn and Mary Lou Vada Perry, and died on July 8, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Her family moved to Wasco, CA in 1946. Joyce graduated from Wasco High School and attended Bakersfield College. She worked as a lab assistant at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. She served in the US Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged in December 1969.
She began her career with the US State Department at the Los Angeles Passport Agency. Transferred and served several years in Washington, DC under the direction and mentorship of Bill Malcomson. Joyce worked in +Passport Services as Directorate and as Assistant Chief of the European Division in the Citizens Emergency Center, an office of the State Department in assisting US citizens who encounter difficulties abroad until 1986.
Accepted position as Regional Director of the New Orleans Passport Agency as was responsible for the issuance of passports for residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. She managed 200-300 employees and was honored to be involved in one the largest and most productive offices in passport operations.
In 1999 Ms. Gunn accepted the Regional Director position of the Houston, TX branch where she worked until her retirement in 2002. She was proud of her many years of dedicated public service and accomplishments.
Joyce is survived by a sister and brother in law Hazel Gunn Abbott and Douglas Abbott of Bakersfield, California; nieces Dianna Malcomson Rice of Morgantown, WV and Dr. Denise Malcomson of Vienna, VA; and lifelong partner William G Malcomson with whom she will reside by for eternity.
Graveside services will be performed by Pastor Daniel Strosnider with interment at Donaldson Cemetery in Morgantown, WV. Arrangements made by Hastings Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be determined in both Houston, TX and Washington, DC where Joyce will be fondly remembered and celebrated by family, friends, neighbors and coworkers.