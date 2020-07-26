1/1
Pablo Canizales
PABLO (PAUL) CANIZALES
January 25, 1946 -July 14, 2020

Pablo (Paul) Canizales of Bakersfield, Ca, was called home on July 14,2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home. Pablo was born on January 25, 1946 in Cameron Texas to Jeronimo and Juana Canizales.

He grew up on a farm in Cameron Texas and attended Yoe High School where he received medals for his athletic achievements. He came to California as a young man and settled in Wilmington/Carson/Long Beach area where he met the love of his life, Magdalena Esqueda of San Pedro, California. Pablo worked for Martin Marietta as a machinist and moved up within the company to become a dye design engineer. He retired from Lockheed Martin Corporation after 30 years of employment. He moved to Bakersfield in 1992 were he shared a home with his wife and children.

Paul loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed sharing stories with his grandchildren about life on the farm. He was very family oriented and made a point to always visit Cameron, Texas where his family still resides.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Magdalena Canizales; Mother Erlinda Canizales, Brother Claro, Rudy Ubando (Aurora), Antonio (Mary), Tomas, Pedro, Jeronimo Jr and sisters, Audelia Palomino, Lucinda Cazares (Pete), Maria Fitzsimmons (Mike). Preceded by his parents Jeronimo and Juana. Brothers, Juan, and Jesus Canizales. 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial in Bakersfield, California



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 26, 2020.
