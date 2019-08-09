|
PAT STEVENS-EMBREE
September 18, 1938 - August 5, 2019
Pat passed away on August 5, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born in Ottawa, Kansas to John and Lucille Moore. Pat had a very successful career in the banking industry for 40 years, with both Bank of America and California Republic Bank.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Debbie Anderson (Mike), Sandy Aalgaard (Brian) and son Jeff Stevens (Mike), brothers John Moore, Rick Moore and sisters Dolores Ledbetter and Rosemary Poulter. She is also survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren, Laura Vega (Jeff), Leslie Mays, Teresa Klausmann (Cory), Jennifer Marcus (Joe) and Bryan Anderson (Ingrid). In addition, 4 great grandchildren, Aiden, Brady, Finnley and Olivia all of whom she loved dearly. Not to be forgotten her little dog Callie.
Pat was an avid golfer and loved playing with her family and friends at Rio Bravo Country Club. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The family would like to thank Michelle, May and Melinda for their compassion and wonderful care.
Mom, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always by our side.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2019