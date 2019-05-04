|
PATRICIA AGNES BONAS (PAT)
May 29, 1935 - April 22, 2019
Patricia Agnes Bonas (Pat) was called Home to be with our Lord on April 22nd. She was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on May 29, 1935 to Harry and Agnes Rowles. Pat is survived by her four sons, Rob, Matt, Brian (Doreen) and Barry (Shannon) her brothers Harry and Michael, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many family members in Canada.
She was a long time member of Christ the King Catholic Church, a devout Catholic with a servants heart. She belonged to the Altar Guild and for several years helped serve and feed the homeless at the St. Vincent de Paul Center.
While raising four sons she went back to school and received her Teaching Credential. She taught at Planz Elementary School for nearly 30 years and after retiring she substituted for the City Schools, County and Fairfax School District.
She was active for many years in the Historic Society of Bakersfield and also belonged to the Audubon Club and Sierra Club, she did not let the grass grow under her feet!
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Agnes Rowles, her brother Daniel Rowles and Jerry Rowles and her precious niece Kathy Jagger.
She had many friends all over the World as she loved to travel. No one was a stranger to her. She had a heart of gold always giving of herself to others.
Pat was a Classy Lady who loved Life and the World and all its beauty! She will be deeply missed, however she is enjoying her Tea with the Angels in Heaven!!
Viewing will be held May 5, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Services on May 6, 2019, Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 4, 2019