PATRICIA ANN BRYAN

January 30, 1941 - August 26, 2020

Patricia Ann Bryan, 79, passed away on August 26, 2020 at home with her family beside her in Bakersfield, California. She was born on January 30, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan to Lyle and Dorothy KenKnight.

Pat grew up in Quincy, Michigan and graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. After high school Pat worked as a secretary until she married Delbert (Pete) Bryan in 1961 in Clear Lake, Indiana. They were married for 41 years. Pat was a homemaker, office worker and did cake decorating, sewing and other hobbies. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and later when Pete retired they travel across the United States till his passing.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori (Ray) Preskitt, Deanna (Jeff) Harvey Sr. and Kathy (Matt) Hood. Her grandsons, Jeffrey Harvey Jr. and Steven (Lauren) Preskitt and great grandsons, Owen and Jase Harvey. Sister, Sandi (Ken) Krajniak and brother-in-law, Paul Bryan and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by husband Pete Bryan, her granddaughter Jessica Preskitt.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, California.

Condolences maybe left on Patricia Ann Bryan's online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com