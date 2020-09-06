1/1
Patricia Ann Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRICIA ANN BRYAN
January 30, 1941 - August 26, 2020

Patricia Ann Bryan, 79, passed away on August 26, 2020 at home with her family beside her in Bakersfield, California. She was born on January 30, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan to Lyle and Dorothy KenKnight.

Pat grew up in Quincy, Michigan and graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. After high school Pat worked as a secretary until she married Delbert (Pete) Bryan in 1961 in Clear Lake, Indiana. They were married for 41 years. Pat was a homemaker, office worker and did cake decorating, sewing and other hobbies. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and later when Pete retired they travel across the United States till his passing.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori (Ray) Preskitt, Deanna (Jeff) Harvey Sr. and Kathy (Matt) Hood. Her grandsons, Jeffrey Harvey Jr. and Steven (Lauren) Preskitt and great grandsons, Owen and Jase Harvey. Sister, Sandi (Ken) Krajniak and brother-in-law, Paul Bryan and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by husband Pete Bryan, her granddaughter Jessica Preskitt.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, California.

Condolences maybe left on Patricia Ann Bryan's online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved