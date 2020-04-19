PATRICIA ANN CAVES August 31, 1957 - March 30, 2020 Patricia Ann Caves, age 62, entered her heavenly home on March 30, 2020. She was born in Belzoni, MS. on August 31, 1957 to Boyce Everette and Margaret Lucille Bailey. They moved to California in 1958. She was a 1975 graduate of Arvin High School. She enjoyed working many different jobs in her life ending with her last and most prominent job as a Correctional Officer in New Mexico. Patricia loved and enjoyed donating her time to charities such as food pantries in California and Missouri. One in particular that stands out was delivering food to families in need that lived on an Indian reservation in Arizona. Patricia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; she loved to sing, chatting with friends and family, reading her books and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the house of God every chance she had and made life long friends along the way. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother and is survived by her sister Susan Bailey, daughter Autumn Hobson and son-in-law Nathan Hobson, son Jonathan Ketchum and daughter-in-law Maria Ketchum, step children Mary Riley, Amy Mercer, Paul Caves Jr., 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her beloved husband Paul Caves, father Boyce Bailey and mother Margaret Bailey. Family, friends and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to a memorial service at a later date and location to be determined.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 19, 2020.