PATRICIA ANN SEPHUS HUCKABY

September 24, 1950 - April 28, 2020 Patricia was born in Bakersfield, raised in Lamont, and went to local schools graduating from Arvin High School in 1968. Pat loved the Lord and her church family. She was a very proud mama worshipping at Ridgeview Community Church where her son is the lead pastor. Pat and Ted loved taking motorhome trips with their partners Jr and Marlene Stokes throughout the states and Canada, spending time together at the coast, playing golf, and dining out. Pat worked in the banking industry for 30 years (Bank of America, Brinks, Compass). Pat battled and beat breast cancer in 2001 only to have it return as bone cancer in 2016 and she fought another hard and courageous fight for 3.5 years. Pat was surrounded and loved by family right up to the end at home, where she took her last breath. Pat is survived by her husband Ted of almost 52 years; daughter Marci, son Keven, daughter-in-law Heidi, granddaughters and spouses: Madison (Justin Budds), Morgan (Robert Fisher), Sierra (Weston Williams), Shelby (Dylan Chumley), Kensie (Blake Lanterman), and Rose, grandson Ridge, great-granddaughters, Grace and Payton, great-grandsons, Dawson and Liam; plus countless foster grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with grandkids and precious great-grandbabies; and was able to meet her newest arrival, born Easter Sunday. Many sincere thanks to everyone at Hoffman Hospice who were simply amazing throughout this journey. There will be a celebration of life for Pat at a later date, when we can all join together and enjoy each other's company.



