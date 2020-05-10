Patricia Ann Huckaby
1950 - 2020
PATRICIA ANN SEPHUS HUCKABY
September 24, 1950 - April 28, 2020 Patricia was born in Bakersfield, raised in Lamont, and went to local schools graduating from Arvin High School in 1968. Pat loved the Lord and her church family. She was a very proud mama worshipping at Ridgeview Community Church where her son is the lead pastor. Pat and Ted loved taking motorhome trips with their partners Jr and Marlene Stokes throughout the states and Canada, spending time together at the coast, playing golf, and dining out. Pat worked in the banking industry for 30 years (Bank of America, Brinks, Compass). Pat battled and beat breast cancer in 2001 only to have it return as bone cancer in 2016 and she fought another hard and courageous fight for 3.5 years. Pat was surrounded and loved by family right up to the end at home, where she took her last breath. Pat is survived by her husband Ted of almost 52 years; daughter Marci, son Keven, daughter-in-law Heidi, granddaughters and spouses: Madison (Justin Budds), Morgan (Robert Fisher), Sierra (Weston Williams), Shelby (Dylan Chumley), Kensie (Blake Lanterman), and Rose, grandson Ridge, great-granddaughters, Grace and Payton, great-grandsons, Dawson and Liam; plus countless foster grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with grandkids and precious great-grandbabies; and was able to meet her newest arrival, born Easter Sunday. Many sincere thanks to everyone at Hoffman Hospice who were simply amazing throughout this journey. There will be a celebration of life for Pat at a later date, when we can all join together and enjoy each other's company.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to Ted and the entire Huckaby family. Patricia was absolutely beautiful and had an incredible strength within her.
Bonnie
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
Pat I only new you in school but my memorys of you are all good a good friend rest in the Lords arms
Mary Taylor
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Ted, I know because of your faith that you know Pat is in a better place and you will join her there in time. I pray you will have comfort in knowing that.
Ronnie Rutledge
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Rest In Paradise Ms. Pat. You were such a loving and kind person from the day that I met you when we worked at World Savings. You will forever be in my heart. I send my prayers out to Mr. Ted and the rest of your family. Love you always.
Sabrina Davis
Coworker
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thank you for sharing this beautiful loving soul with my family and I! We love you all!
Julia McConnell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Rest in Peace Beautiful Lady. Prayers & Comfort for your Family.
Eddie Williams
Classmate
May 10, 2020
I love and miss you so much, Grandma.
Madison Huckaby
Grandchild
