|
|
PATRICIA (PATTI) ANN JOST
November 2, 1953 - January 4, 2020
Patricia (Patti) Ann Jost passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Patti instantly became a friend of anyone who met her. Her vibrant personality, selfless generosity, and fun loving sense of humor drew people to her. She had her own creative and unique ways of making everyone in her life feel important. She knew what a family should be and always made sure you felt like family.
Patti was born November 2, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Clement and Betty Germanetti. After working many years as a special education classroom aide and raising her boys, Patti completed her bachelor's degree and received a special education teaching credential. She became a special education classroom teacher and also served as the president of the Rosedale Teachers Association. Patti spent 26 years making a difference in the lives of children, teachers, and employees of the Rosedale Union School District.
Patti is survived by her husband of 37 years, Glenn Jost and two sons; Aaron Jost and his wife Melissa and Cameron Jost. She was also Grandma to Aaron's son Declan and Cameron's son Keegan. Patti will be greatly missed by many other family members and friends.
Patti was a remarkable person who enriched the lives of all those around her. She will be truly missed by all, but her spirit for living life will always be with us.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Freedom Middle School Gymnasium, 11445 Noriega Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020