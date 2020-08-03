1/
Patricia Ann Malson
PATRICIA ANN MALSON
November 14, 1956 - July 27, 2020

Patricia Ann Malson passed away peacefully at her home in Bakersfield on July 27th, 2020 went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 63 years. Born in Santa Cruz, California on November 14th, 1956.

Predeceased by grandson Austin Blake Malson and father-in-law Vincent Malson.

Survived by her loving husband of 39 years Dwayne Malson. And her parents Marvin and Dorothy Kilgore. Lovingly remembered by her sons Justin, Shane and Kameron; her daughter-in-laws Allison, Rebecca and Megan; her brother and sister-in-law Ron and Carol; her in-laws Rhonda, Rich and Linda; her grandchildren Jaxon, Victoria, Grant and Max; and many other family and friends.

Place of interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure...

You are loved beyond words And missed beyond measure.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 3, 2020.
