PATRICIA ANN "PAT" SPALLINO
December 15, 1930 - February 13, 2020
Pat Spallino, 89 was born in Taft, CA to Viola E. and Kenneth A. Ward. At the age of 1, the family moved to Bakersfield where she remained until her passing.
Pat attended Horace Mann Elementary, Washington Jr High (when it was on Baker St), and was a proud member of the East Bakersfield High class of 1948. In the 50's Pat was a dispatcher for the CHP, where she worked alongside her father who was on the force. In her youth, she loved to play softball and later coached both of her daughters' teams. Pat was the biggest cheerleader (and participant) of everything her girls were involved in from softball to being the Girls Advisor on the Polka Dot Drill Team. Pat had an RV most of her adult life with many summers being spent sun bathing at Avila or Pismo. She enjoyed being a part of and volunteering for many organizations. She was an instructor for Debonaire Special Dancers; sound engineer for Giraff Laff Mime & Dance Co; cook & server for Luigi's West in her Mobile Home Park; helped run Bingo at Christ the King Church; and was on the reunion committee for EBHS class of '48. She sold Avon from 1987-2010 and enjoyed all of her customers. In 1982, while vacationing at Sand & Surf in Oceano, Pat met the love of her life, Frank Spallino. They married the following year in Hawaii and enjoyed traveling and dancing together until Frank's passing in 2013. Her life was devoted to her family whom she cherished above herself. She was preceded in death by her parents, a very special stepmother Joan, and her husband Frank.
Pat is survived by daughters Diane Schuetz, Stacey (James) Loubey, grandson Chris Loubey who was very special to his Nana, Sister Lowree Crist, 2 nieces, and a nephew.
A very special thank you to Esther and all the ladies at the Gables for your love and care of our mom. She loved each of you.
Viewing will be held on February 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on February 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with services starting at 10:00. Graveside will follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to E.B.H.S. Band or the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 22, 2020