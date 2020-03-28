|
PATRICIA ANN SWANSON-CLARK
June 20, 1940 - March 22, 2020
Pat peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Bakersfield, California on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Pat leaves behind a legacy - her three beloved daughters Alisa (Tony) Lazzerini, Darlene Paulson, and DeeDee (Sean) Todd, her grandchildren Vanessa Paulson, Taryn Paulson, Blake Thorne, Madi Todd, Grayson (Emily) Todd, Morgan Todd, her loving companion, Ben Bufkin, and many friends who cherished her. Pat was elegant yet humble, independent yet kind, and graceful yet strong. Qualities she has passed on to her daughters and grandchildren who know her best as "Pack" and "Mimi."
All who loved her dearly will never forget her undeniable charm, wit, humor, and passion for life, and how she bent over backwards for those she loved. She was truly the heart of the family. She gave so much to so many and the world gave it all back to her in the form of a full life, beautiful friendships and a family who was by her side until her very last breath.
On June 20th, 1940, Pat was born as an only child to Arthur and Inez Evans. She grew up on the east coast most of her childhood and spent her summers in Beach Haven and Fort Lauderdale. Pat loved driving her pink and white Ford convertible. Pat married Jimmy Dyess and together they had two beautiful daughters, Alisa and Darlene. Although Pat and Jimmy parted ways, Pat spoke fondly of how Jimmy was a kind-hearted person who always made others laugh. Pat later met and married Marlin Swanson in 1963 and together they had DeeDee and raised Alisa and Darlene. They later divorced, remaining best of friends. Pat remained friends with both of her ex-husbands throughout the years. Two of her gifts were never holding a grudge and bringing people together.
Pat was a master chef in the kitchen and she was famous for throwing the best parties. She loved to cook and entertain, and was known for throwing elaborate holiday gatherings. Pat also had beautiful taste, which she expressed through her love for architecture and interior design. She had a special connection with dogs and almost always had a big, beautiful bulldog by her side.
Being the strong, independent woman she was, Pat threw herself into her work, actively managing her vintage fine dining bar and restaurant known as The Feedlot. Those were some of the "happiest days of her life" and also where she met her husband, James "Jim" Clark, whom she referred to as her "best friend." After marrying Jim, Pat sold The Feedlot, and Pat and Jim fulfilled their love for adventure and exploration by traveling the world together. They both loved summering at their home in Morro Bay California, which they built together. Pat fondly spoke about her love for Jim and always praised the "wonderful second family" she gained when she married him. Jim blessed her with five more children, Jim Jr. (Evi) Clark, Mike (Becky) Clark, Patrick (Penny) Clark, Cathy (Mark) Mickelson, and Colleen Clark, among many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Inez Evans, her father, Arthur Evans, her former husbands James "Jim" Clark, Marlin Swanson, and Jimmy Dyess, her Mastiff, Mya, and her English Bulldogs, Mack, Bosley, Duke, Bubba, Bogie and Rockie.
On Pat's final day she shared a dream she had where was in heaven on an open pasture running free with her dogs. Those who love her are at peace knowing she was met at the pearly gates with that and so much more. In the end Pat said, "We had a good run, and now we get to say goodbye."
Due to the current state health precautions and circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.