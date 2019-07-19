Home

Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
View Map

Patricia Ann Tokash


1935 - 2019
Patricia Ann Tokash Obituary

PATRICIA ANN TOKASH
October 31, 1935 - July 16, 2019

Patricia Ann Tokash (Pat) passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 16, 2019. Pat was born on October 31, 1935 in Bakersfield, CA to Anna and Enrico Grassotti and was one of four children.

Pat attended local schools and graduated from Garces Memorial in 1953. She met her future husband Mark A. Tokash and they were married on February 5, 1955 and were blessed with 3 daughters and 2 sons. Pat worked in retail and the banking industry for over 30 years and retired as VP of Great Western Savings. She volunteered for Mercy Auxiliary, Columbian Wives, and the ICF. Pat was a voracious reader, loved watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles and embroidery.

She was preceded in death by her brother Leroy, her parents, and her husband of 38 years Mark A. Tokash, granddaughters Madison and Breanna and great grandson Charlie Mitchell. She is survived by Nannette Mitchell (Kenny), Lori Kruger (Fred), Angela Tokash, Eric Tokash and John Tokash (Barbara); her sisters Barbara Fanucchi, Kathy Randolph and sister-in-law Anna Westcott; grandchildren Matthew, Cameron, Andy, Beth, Trevor, Meagan, Samantha, Sydney and Sean, plus numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she adored and loved spending time with.

Her family takes comfort knowing that she has gone home to meet the Lord and her loved ones. We know we will see her again in heaven.

Visitation/Viewing will be on Sunday July 21 at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara (1100 Truxtun Ave.) from 3:00 - 6:00. Graveside services will be on Monday July 22 at Greenlawn SW (2739 Panama Ln.) at 10:00 a.m. DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 19, 2019
