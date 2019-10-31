|
|
PATRICIA ANNE (BOWEN) PALLA
December 28, 1950 - October 24, 2019
Patricia was born in Ojai, California to James L. Bowen and Teresa A. (Matera) Bowen. She was the youngest of three siblings. Patti, as she was known by to most, spent most of her growing years in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1968. She furthered her education attending Bakersfield College then graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Business Administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1972. It was during her college years that she met and fell in love with her best friend and partner for life, Edward Palla. After completion of her education Patti moved back to Bakersfield and was married to Edd. Together they shared the best 46 years any two people could celebrate.
Patti spent her early career at Tenneco working in the accounting department. During this time, she gave birth to two children, Alexander and Cassandra. A few years after the birth of her children she was forced to retire from her profession due to what would become a lifelong battle with various cancers. However this did allow her to pursue her true purpose in life as a full-time mother. She was a member of the Maple club at her children's school and attended bible study regularly. She was a long-time member of the Women's Society at St. John's Catholic Church. Or as it was more popularly referred to as the Ladies of the Knight. She was very strong in her faith and could not be prouder of her devotion to God. She took great pride in helping with cleaning the church pews as well as the Altar linens that were used during mass. She later attended Christ the King and was a part of its Women's Guild. Nothing gave her more joy than to be with friends and family. Especially watching the activities of her children and grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Grand. To know Patti was to know love. She will be missed more than words can express.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Terre, and infant brother Leroy. She is survived by her husband Edd; children, Alex and wife Nikki, Cassie Davis and husband Justin; grandchildren Ciana, Francesca, Scarlett, and Giavanna; sister Barbara Veteto. Her family is very thankful to the amazing staff of Hoffman Hospice for their incredible care and compassion.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hoffman Hospice, Christ the King building fund, or a favorite cancer research charity.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 31, 2019