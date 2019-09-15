|
PATRICIA BEAGLES DURNFORD
February 23, 1943 - September 7, 2019
It is with great sadness to announce that Patricia Ann Durnford, lovingly known as Pat, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 76. Patricia was born on February 23, 1943 to Marion Lee Myers and Rena Lena Myers of Bakersfield and was the youngest of three daughters and one son.
Patricia was preceded in death by her brother Marion Myers Jr., father Marion Myers, mother Rena Myers-Tomlinson, late husband Paul Anthony Beagles, and beloved sister Jean Marshall Snedden. Patricia leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Robert Durnford; oldest sister, Jo Frances Myers; three children, daughter Paula Miller and Mike Angelo; daughter Pamela Allen and her husband Rick; son Paul David Beagles and his wife Tanya; three step-children, Robby, Marilee, and Carrie; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer, Chelsea, Michael, Kyle, Katie, Justin, Nathan, Cody, Madison, Andrew, Adam, and Nicolas; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Noah, and Gavin, countless family members and friends.
Patricia was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA and graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1961. In her early years Patricia loved spending time in her kitchen as she was a wonderful cook and homemaker. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family, loved unconditionally, and always had an open-door policy to family, friends, neighbors, and teammates. Pat's house and kitchen was always buzzing with family gatherings, friends, fun, food, games, great conversation and activity.
When Pat had free time, you could always find her doing something outside. She loved being outdoors regardless if it were camping, trips to the beach, fishing, gardening or relaxing by the pool. Aside from spending time with family, Pat loved traveling, visiting wine country, country line dancing or trying her luck at a casino. If her hand was itching, it was time to go to the casino, and she usually won.
As her kids got older, Pat decided to go back to work and was employed as a teachers-aide at Amy B Seibert Elementary School. Pat absolutely loved her job working with her students and being a part of their learning experience. Through the years her family enjoyed countless stories Pat would share about her years at Seibert Elementary and how much she treasured her memories there.
In recent years, sadly, Pat battled several terminal illnesses and had been under in-home hospice care for the past three years. She put up a good fight, but the Lord decided that it was time for her to go Home. Pat was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed, never forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Rest peacefully Mom. When you see Dad, tell him we love and miss him every day.
The family would like to thank all of the amazing doctors and nurses at Kaiser Permanente and the incredible Hospice Care staff that took such good care of Mom over the past three years. We will be forever grateful.
A private graveside service will be held for family and friends.