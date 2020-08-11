PATRICIA ELAINE STUMBAUGH

August 15, 1949 - July 31, 2020

After a lifetime of faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Patricia Elaine Stumbaugh, 70, was promoted to her heavenly reward on July 31, 2020. Patricia was born on August 15th, 1949 in Bakersfield, California to Ray and Jewel Drake.

Patricia graduated from West High School in Bakersfield, California in 1966, as part of the first graduating class. She worked for the City of Bakersfield Parks Department as a park maintainer from 1978 to 1988.

Patricia married former husband Harley Stumbaugh II on June 15, 1967 in Bakersfield, California. They were happily married for 13 years. Patricia was a member of Prevailing Truth Fellowship and then Christ Cathedral. She volunteered for childcare, enjoyed gardening, watching sports, crossword puzzles, the coast, dark green trees, yellow roses, and cloudy skies. She praised Jesus often with worship music and her tambourine.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Cherice Stumbaugh-Shah of Bakersfield, California, son-in-law Kevin Shah, sister Beverly Powers, uncle Earl "Monty" Bartholomew, cousin Kevin Bartholomew, grandchildren Andrew and Kami Shah, nieces Alicia Neuenkirk, Shondra De Claro, and nephew Dustin Powers.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Jewel and Ray Drake and her brother, John Drake.

Patricia left us a legacy of faith, love, and godly character. Patricia was known to her family as "Nana Pat". Patricia's family takes comfort because she often reminded us that "my last breath here is my first breath there."

Her favorite scripture verse was John 17:3: "And this is eternal life, that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent."

The family will greet friends and relatives for a memorial service to be held in Bakersfield, California at 3:00PM on August 15th, 2020. For location, please RSVP to Kevin Shah at 661-368-4549.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Cherice Stumbaugh-Shah at 661-368-4549 to cover costs.