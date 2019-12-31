|
PATRICIA (PAT) ESCALANTE CALVILLO
March 30, 1954 - December 24, 2019
On the morning of December 24th, 2019 (Christmas Eve) after a long six-year battle with cancer our beloved Patricia Calvillo passed away peacefully at her home, her devoted husband Richard Calvillo was by her side along with her children and many loved ones.
Patricia was born March 30, 1954 in Bakersfield, California and is one of ten siblings. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1972. She met the love of her life Richard Calvillo during her Senior year at East Bakersfield High School. They were married June 30, 1973 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Together they spent 46 fulfilling years and had four children.
Patricia began working at a very young age. Her first job was working at Burger Island where she worked her way to becoming a successful business owner. She opened up her first hamburger stand called Burger Delight. After several successful years she sold her business and went to work for the Bakersfield City School District as a Food Service Worker. After working at the Schools she missed her passion of owning her own business. She then went on to open her second Hamburger Stand which was called The Malt Shop. If you've ever been to the Malt Shop you definitely know how special Patricia was.
Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandma (Nana/Nani). She loved to travel and especially loved Pismo Beach and the Casino. She was an exceptional person and brought life to those around her. Those who knew her often described her as the most beautiful, loving and caring woman they have ever known. She was known for her big heart, a mother figure to many and put everyone's needs before her own. Even with her battle with cancer you would have never known she was sick, she continued to do the things she loved despite her illness. She will be missed tremendously. We will take comfort in our love, laughter and precious memories of her that will be cherished forever.
She is survived by her husband Richard Calvillo, children P.A. (Sara) Calvillo, Timothy (Lauren) Calvillo and Lindsey (Andrew) Stevenson and grandchildren Rikki, Madison, Kane, Mia, Jemma, Saydee, Patrick, Andrew & Adam. Awaiting her in Heaven is her father Frank (Pa) Escalante, her sister Mary Crowley and her brother-in-law Robert Calvillo.
The family wishes to thank all of the friends, who have become like family, for all of their love and constant support these past six years. Thank you to the teams at CBCC, Mercy Hospital (Truxtun Ave) and Hoffman Hospice for taking excellent and considerate care of Patricia.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary from 5-9pm Rosary to begin at 7pm. The following morning, Friday, January 3, 2020, her church services will begin at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.