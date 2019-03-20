|
PATRICIA LOUISE (COOK) ROWE
October 1, 1937 - March 9, 2019
Patricia Louise, the second of five children of Carlton Arnold Cook and Dorothy Carol Benson Cook, was born on October 1, 1937, in Wasioja, Minnesota. Upon graduation from Nordoff High School in Ojai, California, in 1955, Patricia attended Ventura Community College. She received her Bachelor's degree and teacher certification from Fresno State College in 1959.
Patricia's professional career spanned thirty-four years with the Kern High School District as a business education instructor and department head at Arvin, Foothill and Highland High Schools.
Sewing, gardening, golf, travels and volunteerism were a big part of Patricia's life. She was a member of the Rio Bravo Country Club and enjoyed golfing with numerous friends. She traveled extensively in the United States and in Africa, China and Europe. She volunteered at Links for Life, Guild House, and the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents; her husband of thirty-three years Thomas Herbert (Bert) Rowe; her brother Carlton Bennett Cook; brother-in-law Dennis (Red) Mulberry; and step-son Thomas Rowe. She is survived by her siblings Philip Cook (Sandi) of Salinas, California; Jerry Cook (Lauraine); and sister Dorothy Mulberry of Bakersfield, California; step-son Terry Rowe (Lillian) of San Clemente, California; and sister-in-law Betty Cook of Bloomington, Minnesota. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Chen and Brookdale Riverwalk for their compassionate care of Patricia over several years and for the kindhearted care provided to her by Hoffman Hospice in her final weeks.
A private interment will be scheduled for immediate family at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 20, 2019