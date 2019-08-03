|
PATRICIA "PATTY" LYNN MICHAEL
February 23, 1954 - July 21, 2019
"Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart." Psalm 37:4 Patricia Michael was born on February 23, 1954 at Bryan Air Force Base in Bryan, Texas. She went home to Heaven on July 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.
Patti is survived by her husband Wesley Michael, Daughter Tina Barnett (Husband Dave), Son John Mack (Wife Elisha), Step Daughters Melissa Michael and Crystal Viamontes (Husband Brian), Step Son Tim Michael (Wife Jacki) Brother Glen Hale, Mother in Law Audrey Michael, Sister in Law Carolyn Spencer (Husband Dan), Brothers in Law Howard Michael (Wife Dana) and David Michael (Wife Lorri), Grandchildren Ellie, Alyssa, Ian, Harley, Sloan, Katlyn, and Violet as well as many nieces and nephews.
Patti was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who truly enjoyed family and friends. Her faith in God kept her grounded knowing she would be with Him in Heaven at the end of her journey of life here on earth.
She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Services at Ridgeview Community Church, 8420 Stine Rd. August 5th, 3:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019