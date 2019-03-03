Home

Patricia Marshall
Patricia Mary Marshall


1945 - 2019
Patricia Mary Marshall Obituary

PATRICIA MARY MARSHALL
March 3, 1945 - February 27, 2019

Patricia Mary Marshall passed away on February 27, 2019, 4 days before her 74th birthday. Patricia was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on March 21, 2017 and spent the next 23 months fighting this horrible disease. She passed away the day after the time given to her on this earth by her doctor. She did it "her way".

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Sven "Charlie" Vigstrom and Rosalie Arnold and two younger brothers, John Vigstrom and Eddie Arnold.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Marshall and 2 children, Brian and Angela, step daughter Melanie, plus eight grand children and one brother, Richard and two sisters Vicki and Julie.

She lived her first 62 years as a resident of Bakersfield, California and graduated from East High in 1963. She spent over eight years as a "checker" at Thriftimart before "retiring" to be a fulltime wife and mother. In 2007 She and Ron moved to Cypress, Texas to be closer to their daughter's family.

Patricia loved being a wife and mother, but cherished being "Nana" to her grandkids. She loved going to Disney World with her family and Cruising with her beloved husband. She also loved working in her yard and enjoying her pool. She would tell you that her best feature was that her house was always clean, but that was only a small portion of who Patricia was. She was a loving and caring person, who put everyone ahead of herself. She will be missed by all who knew her.

As she was a staunch supporter of Veterans, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the s Foundation in the name of Patricia Marshall.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2019
