Patricia Mary Marshall

Patricia Mary Marshall In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of PATRICIA MARY MARSHALL
March 3, 1945 - February 27, 2019

One year ago today God took Patricia home to Heaven and her family was left with a void that can never be filled.

Patricia was the glue that held our family together. There is not a moment that goes by that she is not missed.

She was a Wife, Mother and Nana and was loved by all who knew her. Although she has missed so many firsts in this first 365 days, we are thankful that she is no longer in pain from the Cancer that took her life.

365 days of sorrow and counting.

The Marshall and Schuhmann Families

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 27, 2020
