Patricia Diana Rupe
Pat was born on May 30, 1942 in Spiro Oklahoma. As a young child her family moved to Bakersfield where she called home for the rest of her life. Pat married the love of her life, Donald Rupe, on October 1, 1960 and would have been celebrating 59 years together.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother Madge, father Herbert, sister Glenda, brother Clifford and son Shane. Pat is survived by her husband Donald, son Donald Jr., daughters Stacy Morris (Troy), Missy Smith (Dewayne), sister Jeanie Owens (Rusty), 12 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren many more sisters and brother in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pat loved sports, especially baseball (go Dodgers) & softball. She spent many years coaching her children and grandchildren at Fairfax Baseball Club. Everyone wanted to be on her team because she was a winner and very competitive.
Pat loved a good gathering and was an amazing organizer of many family functions and charity events. She was an awesome hair dresser where she made you feel special with just a few snips from her scissors. Pat will be forever loved and missed by her family as well as from all who knew her. Her family would like to thank Fresenius for taking care of mom for almost 3 years. And a special thank you to Manny and Angela who knew and attended to moms special needs.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday August 9 th at 9:00am at New Beginnings Church, 2730 Mall View Rd. Bakersfield, Ca.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019