Patricia (Pat) Standridge
PAT (PATRICIA) STANDRIDGE
May 31, 1937 - June 30, 2020

Mom loved to travel and has made her final destination into Heaven. What a time she is having now!

Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Dorothy Hyatt; husband, Lowell Standridge; brothers, Donald Gene and Billy Hyatt, and grandson, Michael Dillon Worley.

Survived by son and daughter in law, Gerald and Delores Standridge; daughter, Cathy Lowe; grandson, Luke Standridge and great grandchildren, Dillon and Caterina Worley. Also survived by a nephew, nieces and many wonderful friends.

No services are scheduled.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 10, 2020.
