|
Patricia (Pattie) Renee Van Alstyne
October 1, 1944 - May 4, 2019
Patricia (Pattie) Renee Van Alstyne passed away on the 4th of May, 2019. Pattie, the daughter of Violet and Michael L. Poe, was born on October 1, 1944 at Miss Freise's Maternity Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. Over the years Pattie enjoyed studying her genealogy. She was a direct descendant of the David Strauch family who settled in the Sacramento, CA area in the early 1860s. Pattie's great-great grandmother was born in Sutter's Fort. She was very proud to be a fifth generation Californian.
Pattie attended local schools beginning with Millie Munsey Elementary, Golden State Junior High and Bakersfield High School. On her first day in 1958 as a freshman at Bakersfield High she met Jon Van Alstyne, a senior at the time. They continued to build a friendship during that year, talking, and on occasion having lunch together. Pattie told her mother about Jon and eventually convinced her to let Jon drive her home after school. Some time later her mother was no longer able to take Pattie to school or pick her up. Her mother asked Jon if he could help and of course he accepted. Pattie was not allowed to date until she was 16 but after extensive talking Pattie and Jon convinced her parents to let them go on a date. That first date was Thanksgiving evening 1958 and Jon was required to pick her up at the family dinner attended by her relatives. He was uncomfortable in doing so but nothing was going to stop him. They continued to date throughout her 4 years of high school. The two of them were married one week to the day after Pattie's high school graduation. Of course they were advised that they were too young and marriages like this don't last. Again that didn't alter their course. June 15th, 2019 would have been their 57th wedding anniversary.
Early in their marriage Pattie worked as a cosmetologist. When their first child Michelle was born Pattie became a stay at home mom. Two years later Michael arrived on the scene and Steven followed in another two years. Pattie was extremely proud, protective, and supportive of her children and grandchildren. When Steven became of school age Pattie joined Jon at their family business, Sierra Printers. For 43 years she worked side by side with Jon until her illness forced retirement. Even though she could no longer be there she would still remind him of things that needed to be done.
Pattie enjoyed traveling. The two of them traveled crisscrossing the country with a hot rod in tow or for amateur golf events with the boys. They visited 49 states and several countries in Europe and the Americas.
She was a great friend and partner, an excellent wife, and a fantastic mother.
She is missed.
Pattie is survived by her husband Jon of 57 years, daughter Michelle (Mark) Bateman, Bakersfield, son Michael (Stephanie) Van Alstyne, Portland, OR., son Steven (Joan) Van Alstyne, Bakersfield, grandsons Taylor (Meagan) Bateman, Phoenix, AZ., Spencer Bateman, Boston, MA., Connor Bateman, Norman, OK.
The family would like to express thanks to Dr. David Dougherty, Dr. Amy Mehta of Bakersfield, Dr. Frank Fossela, Elizabeth Waxman PA, Susan Seagroves RN, Dr. Michael O'Reilly and Kathy Prichard, RN of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. for their very professional and compassionate care. A special thanks to the excellent team at the Proton Center of MD Anderson. Thank you to all the exceptional caregivers at Dignity Memorial Hospital, Encompass Health, as well as Elizabeth Rodgers and the team at Kern River Transitional Care.
In lieu of flowers donations in Pattie's name can be made to the Lauren Small Children's Center c/o Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation, 420 34th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301. www.supportbakersfield.org A graveside memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 21st at 11am. A casual reception for family and friends will follow at Bakersfield Country Club.