Patricia Wood
PATRICIA JEAN WOOD
April 19, 1948 -November 10, 2020

Born in MI; lived in MN, OR & CA. Grew up on ice skates and on horseback. She kayaked MN, and skied June, Mammoth & Squaw, and tried snowboarding at the Granlibakken in Tahoe. Her Jr High marching band performed at Lambeau Field during the Bart Starr days. (She was a life-long Packer fan until she heard Aaron Rodgers was an Atheist; that was the end of that !) She camped on Mt Shasta and trout fished the high Sierras. Camped in British Columbia and got caught in a 3' blizzard in Calgary on her honeymoon. Drove the Overseas Hwy to go sailing in Key West & rode in a fighter jet on her 60th birthday. She was a model and mentored the young ones she escorted to NYC for shows, and taught tap & ballet to all the Glennville kids. She had WAY too much fun at the 1984 US Festival (and there are pictures to prove it :) But she didn't just go to concerts; she Was a concert; she played guitar, bass, piano, flute & the Uke. She achieved a Taekwondo Brown Belt and taught herself stained and fused glass and how to make elderberry blossom champagne. She also gave back to society and her community with nearly 40 years in the medical field including working with Dr Einstein at Memorial. Jean's life was a Full Life Well Lived and now her Life and Health have been restored by the Lord ! She will be forever missed by her husband of 42 years, William, and she is survived by her sister Barb and niece Debbie in WI, her nephew John in TX, and brother-in-law John in NJ. You may leave condolences at bashamfuneralcare.com. Please Hug your Loved Ones and hold them close.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
