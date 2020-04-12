|
PATRICK ANTHONY WILLIAMS
August 20, 1930 - March 30, 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather
Patrick Anthony Williams passed away from complications of respiratory failure on March 30, 2020 in Bakersfield, California, at home with his loving family by his side. Pat was born on August 20, 1930 to Thomas Michael "Mick" and Alma (Galler) Williams in Roberts, Idaho. He attended school in Roberts and Firth, Idaho, and served in the Navy from 1948-52 during the Korean War. Honorably discharged, he attended college for two years at Idaho State before moving to Anaheim, California, to work in the Ford factory. In 1957 Pat married the love of his life, Ruth Lila Kelly, and soon became the father of four children, Cathie, Carole, Kelly and Patrice. The patriarch in every sense of the word, he embraced family life and was involved in many of his children's activities. Countless happy memories were made camping and traveling across the country to visit friends and relatives.
To support his growing family, Pat returned to college and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1961 with a B.S. in Geology. He enjoyed a 40-year career as a Geologist and Petroleum Drilling Engineer, working in Indonesia before relocating to Anaheim, Modesto, Woodland and Bakersfield. Most of his career was with the California Division of Oil and Gas and Tenneco Oil Company.
Retired for many years, Pat enjoyed traveling with his family and friends to Hawaii, Mexico, and throughout the US. In 2018, he was honored to visit "his memorials" in Washington, DC, as part of an "Honor Flight." The grandson of Irish immigrants and son of a farmer, Pat cultivated an extensive backyard vegetable garden and fruit orchard, tending his mini-farm long after he was unable to walk by using a tractor and a jerry-rigged wagon. He also was an avid golfer, an excellent listener, and a master joke teller. His sense of humor and hearty laugh are legendary.
Pat considered his family his greatest achievement. He was immensely proud of his 62-year marriage to Ruth and the accomplishments of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Margaret Gushwa and Joan Kimball; brother Larry Williams; grandson Samuel Towery; nieces Wendy Kim Kimball, Peggy Jo Hammel, and Shannon Lindell; and nephew Mike Mace.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, and children: Cathie and Marc Lacasse; Carole Towery; Kelly and Jeanette Williams; and Patrice and Kenneth Richter. Nine grandchildren also survive him: Christopher and Jillian Lacasse; Gregory and Melissa Lacasse; Robert Lacasse; Patrick and Julie Lacasse; Kyle Towery, Kristyn and Stephen Wilkin; Joseph Williams; Brooke Richter; and Caitlyn Richter. Eight great-grandchildren brought inexpressible joy to Pat's later years and will be regaled with stories of his life, ensuring his legacy will endure. Many special nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends also mourn his passing.
Services will be held in October at the National Cemetery in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate Patrick's life, mourn his passing and say goody-bye.
Pat, Dad, Grampa, Great-Grampa, we will always love you and we will miss you forever.