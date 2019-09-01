|
PATRICK LEE HARRELSON
September 30, 1948 - August 6, 2019
Rev. Pat Harrelson, age 70, went to be with the Lord peacefully in the early morning of Tuesday, August 6th in Bakersfield, CA. He is now experiencing his greatest joy - walking side by side with his Savior, Jesus. Pat was born September 30, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA to Bill and Margaret Harrelson. He was extremely proud of his Cherokee heritage and was a card carrying Citizen of the Cherokee nation. Pat attended Bakersfield High School. He enjoyed playing softball and golf, and watching the Yankees and Oklahoma Sooner football.
Pastor Pat is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, who was always by his side for over 47 years, his son Paul and daughter-in-love, Jennifer Harrelson; grandson, Patrick Luke Harrelson, granddaughter Mykal Harrelson, and grandson Brick William Harrelson all of Bakersfield, CA. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as "brothers" Bill Eilers, Chic Rader, and Don Ogan.
He married the love of his life, Billie (as he always called Kathy by her first name), on May 6, 1972. They enjoyed doing everything together; including riding their Harleys with Champions In Christ Motorcycle Ministry. Shortly after they were married he was offered the position of Assistant Director of Kern County Teen Challenge and was promoted to Director at the time the Shafter men's home was established. Soon, Dr. Fred Cottriel asked him to be the Youth Minister at Bakersfield First Assembly of God. In 1984, he and Kathy pioneered Harvest Christian Church where he pastored for 35 years. He had a tremendous love for missions around the world and Harvest Christian Church will continue to support missions in his name. The day before Pat went to be with the Lord he was talking to Kathy about launching out into new ministry to help hurting people. His love for God and people never waned from the day he accepted Christ into his life on June 29, 1970 in the Kern County jail. He devoted his life to loving God, loving his family, and loving others. His family and friends will miss his wisdom, love, and humor. Pat's family will attest to II Timothy 4:7... He fought the good fight, he finished his race, he kept the faith.
Pastor Pat was interred on Friday, August 16th at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019