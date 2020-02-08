|
PATSY RUTH HAYS
December 20, 1929 - January 16, 2020
Patsy Ruth Hays, "Nana Pat" was born in Smackover, Arkansas on December 20, 1929 and at the age of 90, she passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ on January 16, 2020.
She attended High School in Pascagoula, Mississippi where she met and married her high school sweet heart, Tommy Hays. At the age of 18 she left Arkansas behind to move with the Hays family to Bakersfield, California.
It was here that she raised two children and had an active role in the lives of her grandchildren and lived to enjoy seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
Pat was a faithful servant of God and always used every opportunity to share with someone how much Jesus loved them. She was very committed to her Church Family where she served many years in the Nursery, imparting the love of Jesus, and she served faithfully on the prayer teams and Healing Rooms. She touched many lives with her love and prayers. She prayed for all and when finishing a conversation, she would always be sure to tell you, "I love you and Jesus loves you".
She was preceded in death by her Father, Henry Wood and Mother Bethel Randolph Wood, her brother Maurice Wood, and brother Bob Wood.
She is survived by her son, Mike Hays, (wife Roberta), her daughter, Brenda Twist, (husband Charles); her brother Jack Lockeby (wife Bonnie); three beautiful granddaughters: Jamie Randy (husband Jason), Kerri Hays, and Cristi Richburg (husband Mason); seven great grandchildren: Tyson Hays, Sage Randy, Governor Richburg, Sequoia Randy, Sevyn Richburg, Sierra Randy, Selah Randy, and great, great grandson Averett Hays.
Celebration of Life to be held at 2pm, February 10, 2020, at The River Church, 928 17th Street, Bakersfield, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pat's granddaughter's ministry at Imausa.org.