PATSY RUTH MILLS YOUNG

1926 - 2020

Patsy Ruth Mills Young passed away peacefully at her home in Tempe, AZ on June 22, 2020.

Pat was born in Bakersfield in 1926, and was a resident of Kern County for eighty-six years until she moved to Arizona to be near her daughter, Gena. Pat attended Standard Elementary School, Kern County Union High School (1944 Grad), and Bakersfield College. Pat was married to Gene Young who served with the Kern County Sheriff's Department and retired as a Kern County Supervisor of the 3rd District.

Pat and Gene loved Bakersfield and Kern County and resided in Glennville, Kernville, Lake Isabella, and Bakersfield. Pat served as a matron for the KC Sheriff's Department and retired from a position as a gift buyer for Rufner's Country Club Drug. Pat, along with Gene, loved traveling, camping, fishing, boating, gardening, building houses, visiting with friends, feeding hummingbirds, and being with family. Pat had boxes of photographs of her family, and she loved documenting the family events.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Lyman and Clara Mills, her husband Gene Young, and her son Grant Young. Pat will be missed by family which includes her daughter, Gena Peggy Harnisch (Gary), her daughter-in-law, Terrie Young (Grant), her brother, Dan Mills (Jewel) and her brother-in-law, Jeff Young (Kim). Pat is survived by seven grandchildren, a slew of great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

The number of great grandchildren grew exponentially as Pat told the stories. Pat never missed a family member's birthday and she sent cards or called for every birthday and holiday. Her family meant the world to her.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family in Kern County in the Spring when the wild flowers that Pat loved will be blooming.