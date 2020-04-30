PATTIE LYNN HUFFT March 21, 1961 - April 23, 2020 Our beloved Momma, Pattie Lynn Hufft, was born March 21st, 1961 and began her final journey home April 23rd, 2020. Momma grew up in the Oilfields of Bakersfield Ca., started her family young having 3 loving boys and was a proud home health RN nursing for 20+ years. She was very fond of her Hoffman Homecare and Optimal Homecare families. Momma was forced to retire early, well before she was ready, but, she always kept her license renewed and dreamed of returning to her love of nursing. Well before, during and after her retirement her biggest joy in life was her family. Momma liked to have fun and made sure we were doing the same at all times. She was always the 1st to start epic water fights or even ketchup bottle fights, and they weren't restricted to outside as more often than not they took place inside the house. When the flour followed, watch out, what a mess! It never mattered though, clean house or not, she also was always willing to give a meal or place to sleep to someone in need. Momma truly was a caretaker and generally enjoyed helping others. Her ultimate dream that she was never able to fulfill was to start a ranch for troubled and at risk youth and give them the opportunity to see another way of life. Another love of Momma's was sports. She was proud of being one of the 1st female AYSO 359 coaches and coached each one of us boys for years. She even tried her hand at baseball and no matter the sport her teams always found themselves in the finals or near the top of the standings. What Momma really took pride in was helping develop kids with confidence and skill deficiencies and make them all feel like superstars. Momma's genuine love for sports and for others made her a great coach and be assured she always made sure EVERYONE heard her no matter what field you were on! Momma more importantly had a strong love for God, our savior Jesus Christ and was a proud member of Valley Baptist Church. Throughout the years she had been involved in children's activities, choir and proudly baptized at their original location on Airport Drive. It was at that time she said everything in life became clear and she knew she could face any obstacle that life put in front of her. With this courageous spirit she fought until the end. Momma never questioned her faith or reason why along the way. She always said "God will never give us more then we can handle". In the days that have followed her journey home, that rings clearer and truer than ever before. Momma was preceded in her journey home by her loving parents Robert (Bob) and Geneva Hufft, niece Lindsay Hufft, true love of her life Michael Jansson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Momma leaves behind to carry on her memory her son Joshua (Melinda), son Robert, son Jason (Angela), sister Cindy (Rick), nephew Cody (Brandi), great nephews Chase and Tyler, sister Lawanda and brother Robert, grandchildren Emily, Lyllian, Jaxson and Robert (RC), along with so many other loved ones. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and 1st responders that cared so gently for our Momma these past few months. Thank you Lori Family Mortuary and Hillcrest for making things move so smoothly. Finally, thank you to the one who made it possible that Momma not finish her journey alone and allow me by her side until that final breath. You know who you are, you will never be forgotten or know how much that meant to me and my family. Momma, no one could have done it better and the Maker was truly a Master when He blessed us with you as our Momma. We will miss so much about you, more than I can list here. We'll especially miss your unconditional love, laughter, twinkling blue eyes, daily calls and most of all the sound of your voice when you said "I love you too". We'll remember the way you lived, the way you loved, inspire new generations, change the world just as you did and make you as proud as you made us! Until we're together again "We love you to the moon and back" and "We'll see you in our dreams"! A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday May 1st, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Baptist Church at a later date. Services Entrusted to the Care of Lori Family Mortuary Taft, CA (661) 763-1594

