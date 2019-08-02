Home

Pattie Vanslyke Mungary

Pattie Vanslyke Mungary Obituary

PATTIE VANSLYKE MUNGARY
October 9,1944 - July 30, 2019

Pattie was born in Tulare, CA to Mary and John VanSlyke. She passed away after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer in Bakersfield, CA.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Victor Mungary, her children Karen Chaney, Victor Scott Mungary and Robert Mungary, grand daughters Meghan Chaney Falcon and Lauren Chaney, great-grandsons Mattis and Kamryn Falcon, brother and sister-in-law John and Teresa VanSlyke, sister Janice Chavez, and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Pattie's request there will not be a services.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pattie's honor to the SPCA or Critters Without Litters.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2019
