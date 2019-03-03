|
PATTY ALEXANDER
A Life of Service and Love
May 2, 1938 - February 20, 2019
Patty Alexander ("Mimi" or "Meem"), a 2001 cancer survivor, died on February 20, 2019 from metastatic lung cancer. Meem's life was service and love to family, friends, clients and people. She was deeply spiritual and, unlike Pop, who passed on October 16, 2018, was open with her spirituality.
Patty was born Pattsy Anna Green on May 2, 1938 in Oklahoma to Ponnie and Willard Green. She grew up mostly in New Mexico before moving to Bakersfield. She was predeceased by her parents and her younger sisters, Linda and Fran Meem attended BHS, one class shy of graduating. She was deeply proud when, many years later, she went to BC and received her high school diploma.
Patty married Pop 61+ years ago on July 12, 1957. Toya, came on July 22, 1958 (passing on May 26, 2009), and Billy was born the next year. Meem was a homemaker. But she worked different jobs over the years including as a seamstress for a bridal store. She worked at home, too, making purses and art, including the infamous Owl and Flower purses in the 60s and 70s. With Pop was working in Alaska, 10 weeks away, 10 days home, Patty was mother and father. Ultimately, because of Patty's devout prayers, Pop changed careers and Meem and Pop opened Alex's Donuts where they worked together daily for many years and where Meem entertained and served the many regular customers.
Patty was all about others. She was like a mother to her 3 younger sisters. She raised her kids, and, because her home was a focal point for their friends, she was a second mother to many kids. She was a mother to Mark, and then helped raise Alex and Annie. Meem spent the past 10 years caring for Pop (Alzheimer's). When Toya died in 2009, she resumed mothering Alex and Annie, and made it her life's last project to help Annie live independently.
Patty is survived by brother Wayne Green (Bonnie) sister Wilma Kraemer, and many nieces and nephews many of whom she treated as her own and several who claim title as Patty's "favorite." She is also survived by Billy (Suzy), and Will, Juliana, and Analisa; grandson Mark Alexander (Angie), and great-grandsons Irie and Enzo; grandson Alex Harraka; and granddaughter, Annie Harraka. Meem is also survived by legions of loving friends.
It's impossible to adequately thank Judy Cornelius, Meem's friend of decades, for caring for Patty nearly 24/7 since December. She came for a short visit and then cared for Patty until the end. Not enough thanks can be given to the many family members and friends especially nieces Michelle Roe, Stacy Knight (& John), Shannon Ehly (& Carl), and Paula, and also Mark & Angie who camped at Patty's house. Heartfelt thanks to the loving people at Hoffman Hospice, the nurses, aides and doctors at Adventist Hospital, and Dr. Mehboob and staff. Patty felt as if she were the only patient.
There are so many others to thank, and you know who you are . God bless you.
A celebration of Patty's life will be held on March 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the World Records Dream Theater, 2815 F Street, Bakersfield, CA. Please no gifts or donations, but please enjoy the Hodel's food and share goodwill and stories. Dress casually and comfortably.