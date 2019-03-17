|
|
PAUL ADAME
January 26, 1946 - March 9, 2019
Our family is sad to announce the passing of Paul Adame on March 9, 2019, at the age of 73.
Paul was born January 26, 1946 in Brian, Texas by parents Emma and Mateo Adame. Paul later married Mona Adame on December 28, 1974. They were married 44 golden years, and lived an adventurous life together as best friends.
He is survived by his mother Emma Adame, wife Mona Adame, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, godchildren, brothers, sisters and many friends and family.
Rosary and Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 8:30 A.M., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2019