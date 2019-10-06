|
|
PAUL EDWARD LEWIS
January 27, 1969 - September 23, 2019
Paul Edward Lewis passed away suddenly on September 23, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Paul was born January 27, 1969 to Michael and Rhonda Lewis from Bakersfield, California.
Paul attended Garces High School, class of 1987 and worked for Farmers Insurance for the past 12 years, in addition to State Farm Insurance in early 2000-2007. He married his wife Joey in 1998 and built a family and wonderful memories together. Paul had just moved to the Fort Worth area with his wife and youngest son in November of 2018, and they were building their dream together.
Paul was a dedicated sports fan - Los Angeles teams, loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was the kind of person that would take care of others needs before his own and would always make time for good conversation.
He leaves behind his wife Joey, son Joseph, son Joshua, daughter Jessica, parents Michael and Rhonda Lewis, his grandsons Haiden and Hunter, nephews, niece and many extended family and life long friends.
The family is asking you to join us for a celebration of life, and prayer at: Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306 on October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 6, 2019