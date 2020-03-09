|
Paul Lee Evans, age 78, husband of Shirley (Cotter) Evans of Wasco, passed away with his wife by his side on February 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield after a long illness. He was born April 11, 1941 in Texas, to Ed and Ruby Evans, and later moved to California in 1946.
Paul attended Wasco High School and graduated in 1959. During his childhood he lived and worked on Tracy Ranch in Buttonwillow. After their first date in 1956, he told his mother he was going to marry Shirley, the love of his life. They were married June 25, 1960. After working in ag related employment for most of his life, Paul retired in 2001.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shirley Evans, his two sons Ed (Robin) Evans and Terry (Karen) Evans both of Bakersfield; grandchildren Chandra (Brian) Smith, Terra (Andrew) Ramirez, Kristan (Stephen) McWhorter, and Ethan Evans; great grandchildren Drew Smith, Gracie and Mitchell Ramirez, and Emma McWhorter. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ray Cotter and by his nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ruby Evans and by his four siblings Don, Bob, Bill, and Kay.
No services will be held. All friends and family are welcome to a memorial gathering at the family home in Wasco on March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020