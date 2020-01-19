|
PAUL LEON MARTON
August 26, 1957 - January 10, 2020
Paul passed away peacefully at home January 10, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Marton, mother Sarah Wright, and brother David Marton.
He was born in Stockton, California but called Bakersfield his home, over the last 45 years. Thelbert Marchman, Paul's father in law taught him the roofing trade at a very young age. After working for Thelbert for many years Paul opened and operated Marton and Sons Roofing for 20 plus years. During this time Sam Alvarez was his business partner and very good friend. Old cars and motorcycles were his passion. If he wasn't roofing, he was working in the garage with his kids and grandchildren. He rode to Sturgis with his best friend, Ray Annan, twice. He was an excellent teacher and because of it, his sons can work on, and virtually fix anything just like their dad. He was also a very kind and generous man. He frequently opened his home to friends and family for "any" occasion. Many wonderful memories have been made at the Marton home. Paul was a man's man and taught his sons that their word was their bond. Paul loved his sons unconditionally, they were his pride and joys. And then, his grandchildren came along. He was the happiest when Brock, Blake, Jackson and his "Button" Bradlee Jo were with him.
He is survived by Susan "Tootie" Marton, sons Josh Marton and Danielle DeArman, Bradley and Rena Marton, Garrett Marton and siblings Regina, Mark, and Tom. Paul was truly "Bad to the Bone."
Viewing and Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, on Thursday January 23 at 1:30pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020