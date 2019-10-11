|
|
PAUL LYNN DOEPEL
May 6, 1947 - September 18, 2019
Paul Lynn Doepel, 72, a Man of Valor was born in Akron, Ohio, with twin sister Linda to Fred and Katheryn Doepel. He is survived by his son Steven and daughter-in-law Dee Dee Doepel, and hundreds of students. Paul graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelors in Education in 1976, and from Cal State Bakersfield in 1997 with a Masters in Education. He was the Dean of Students at the Ruggenberg Career Center with the Kern High School District for 20 years. He retired in 2010. In 2001 he started Valor Residential & Educational Services, Inc. a 501-C-(3), and in 2014 obtained the State of California's first THPP license, and also THP+FC; housing and educational services are provided to up to 70 Transitional Aged Youth individuals. His Foundation and Vision through Valor lives on! He was a great Mentor to us All and we shall dearly miss him. Please join us in a memorial celebration at the Crossroad Christian Church, 2500 Fairfax Rd., Bakersfield, CA., Friday, October 11th at 7pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 11, 2019