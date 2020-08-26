PAUL SAMARIN

February 18, 1938 - August 18, 2020

Paul Samarin was born February 18, 1938, in Ensenada, Mexico, to Paul and Sara Samarin. He passed away August 18, 2020, in Bakersfield, California.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula Samarin-Nelson, granddaughter, Haylie Nelson, grandson, Devin Nelson, girlfriend, Debra Kerley, caregivers, Billy Patterson, George and Stacy McArthur, and many of his family, and close friends.

Paul attended Wasco High. He worked as a machinist for 45 years, retiring from CMC motors, the business that he owned.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, no viewing will be held, There will be a small graveside service at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, California 93263, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Gifts of flowers may be sent to Shafter Memorial Park.

Paul was loved very much, and will be missed terribly by everyone he knew.