PAUL SCHRAFF SR.

December 17, 1943 - October 16, 2020

Paul Schraff Sr.(76), died October 16th, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born December 17th, 1943 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Clara Schraff. Raised in Bayonne, Paul joined the Navy in July 1962 and served on the USS Searcher. Paul met Joan in Long Beach, New York and before long were married on September 6, 1975. They moved to California in 1976 and settled in Bakersfield with their family shortly after. Paul drove for Allied Van Lines for 48 years and we referred to our father as the original GPS. When cell phones came out you could always call him for help when your road trip had gone astray. He was always within 5 miles of the next stop to get you back on track and from museums to roadside attractions, he could always tell you what to see on the way. Our father was generous and loving, cherished his family, and his commitment to his family and friends was unwavering. Our father loved the Yankees, gardening, Mickey Mouse and everything Disney. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42yrs, Joan Schraff; his parents Joseph and Clara Schraff; his siblings Joseph Schraff, Rita Laffio, and George Schraff. Our father is survived by his children, Cara Costamagna (Paul), Paul Schraff Jr. (Stacey), and Joseph Schraff; his sister-in-law whom he raised, Suzanne Dolan; his grandchildren, Haylee Schraff, Chase Costamagna, Dane Costamagna, Piper Costamagna, Lucy Schraff, and Cy Costamagna; his brother Otto Schraff and family; and numerous family members in New Jersey, Florida, California and throughout the nation.

A very special thank you to Optimal Hospice, Dr. Patel, Susana Bell NP, and staff at CBCC, Dignity Infusion Center staff, Deanna Salyards, NP, Dr. Ghadia and everyone at Golden Valley Medical, and Dr. Hansa and his staff. The love and care you provided our father will forever be in our hearts.

Services will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on December 11th, 2020 for immediate family only.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 12300 Reina Road, Bakersfield CA 93312 on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at 12:00pm. Reception immediately following at Paul and Cara's home.