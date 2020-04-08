|
PAUL VANCE (APPLEGARTH) GARTH
June 17, 1945 - April 3, 2020
Paul was a loving husband, father, and a resident of Bakersfield, CA for 46 years. He died on April 3, 2020, at the age of 74 from a battle with Alzheimer's disease, with his wife Cindy by his side.
Paul is survived by his wife Cindy (Banducci) Garth; his daughters, Nicole Potter, Shannon Gafner-Holmes of Baton Rouge, LA, and stepson, Chad Bush; grandchildren, Ivy Gafner, Melanie Beasley, Maxwell Gafner, Seth Beasley, Ashley Bush, and Lily Bush.
Paul was born in San Diego, CA on June 17, 1945 to Clinton E. Applegarth and Estelle Sherm. Paul was an only child and his mother's pride and joy. Paul married his daughters' mother in 1969. In 1992, he later married Cindy Bush and celebrated 27 years of marriage.
Paul was a hard worker with many talents and jobs. He ventured from a top auto salesman, to owning the local Sub Station and later worked at Panama-Buena Vista School District. He was passionate in many pursuits not limited to golfing, back-packing, hiking, trips to the beach, and skiing. His love for adventure took him to the highest peaks of Mt. Whitney twice. Paul was very passionate about his family and his dogs. He was a very kind and generous man who loved people. He would go out of his way to say "Hi"! and greet people that he would meet. Paul will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to ADAKC, 4203 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311.
www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020