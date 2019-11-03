|
PAUL WAYNE OWENS
February 19, 1934 - October 22, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Paul W. Owens, 85, passed away early in the morning of October 22, 2019, at Hoffmann House in Bakersfield, California. He was comforted to the end by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole, and his three children.
Paul was born in Akron, Ohio to the Reverend C. D. Owens and Wilma I. Owens. After graduating from West High School, where he excelled at baseball and basketball, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He received basic training in Bethesda, Maryland, and was then stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California as a Navy Corpsman. Following his four years of service, he and Carole returned to northeast Ohio where he worked for 26 years in a variety of capacities for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. While working and raising a family, he went back to college in the evenings and ultimately earned his B. S. in Industrial Management from the University of Akron. A promotion to Quality Control Manager for the West Coast foam products operations brought him and his family to Bakersfield in 1976. When the Goodyear plant closed, Paul decided to stay in Bakersfield and worked as an Administrative Coordinator with the Kern County Department of Public Health until his retirement in 1998.
For over 60 years, a significant portion of his non-working life was devoted to freemasonry. He was a member of the local Blue Lodge #224 (33rd degree), the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Kern County Shrine Club.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, C. D. and Wilma Owens, his brothers C. B., Kenneth, Don, and Ted, and his sister Wilma Faye. He is survived by his wife Carole; his daughter Paula Edwards (Gaylord); his sons Mark Owens (Michele) and Jeff Owens; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Paul was a family man. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. He was generous, kind, and thoughtful and always put others before himself. He had a big heart, a warm smile, and a wonderful sense of humor. Paul was an avid golfer and also loved walking beaches, reading, and traveling. He and Carole enjoyed fabulous trips with family and friends to the British Isles, Italy, Germany, the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida and Hawaii. In recent years, they loved spending time with new friends in Ventura, California.
The family would like to thank his doctors, the nurses and staff at Memorial Hospital and Hoffmann House for the loving care they gave Paul as he made his way to the end of his journey here on Earth.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, November 5 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Funeral and Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Paul's name to the , in Los Angeles, or Hoffmann Hospice of Bakersfield.
The immortal declaration of the 23 Psalm reminds us that wherever we go, from our birth throughout our life and into the passage of death, the Lord is always and forever with us.