PAULA ALVAREZ

June 2,1935 - Sept 21, 2020

Paula passed away surrounded by her beloved family. She was survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Antonio G Alvarez Sr, her childhood sweetheart. Paula was born in Oakland California to a family of 14 siblings and she resided in Bakersfield California. Paula worked for San Joaquin hospital as a nurse's aide for nine years. She also worked in several local convalescent homes as well. Paula was a great cook and an avid baker.

She was well known for her love of baking, especially during the holidays. She would have trays of cookies, pies, breads and cakes.

Paula loved her children, Tony Alvarez Jr, wife Dina Rene Alvarez, wife Ana Rosie Aguilar, husband Pete and Elaine Froehner (deceased), husband Chris and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family at a later time.