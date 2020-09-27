1/1
Paula Alvarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PAULA ALVAREZ
June 2,1935 - Sept 21, 2020

Paula passed away surrounded by her beloved family. She was survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Antonio G Alvarez Sr, her childhood sweetheart. Paula was born in Oakland California to a family of 14 siblings and she resided in Bakersfield California. Paula worked for San Joaquin hospital as a nurse's aide for nine years. She also worked in several local convalescent homes as well. Paula was a great cook and an avid baker.

She was well known for her love of baking, especially during the holidays. She would have trays of cookies, pies, breads and cakes.

Paula loved her children, Tony Alvarez Jr, wife Dina Rene Alvarez, wife Ana Rosie Aguilar, husband Pete and Elaine Froehner (deceased), husband Chris and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved