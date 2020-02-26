|
PEARL IRENE WELL
November 12, 1927 - February 13, 2020
Pearl Irene (Hartje) Well passed away peacefully February 13, 2020. She went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her loving husband, Don (Dutch) Well, who preceded her in death on October 5, 2012. Pearl was born on November 12, 1927 to Alfred and Bertha Hartje in Hensel, North Dakota. She had five brothers, Harvey, Lloyd, Ardell, Sidney and Lee and one sister, Hazel.
Pearl married Don in 1945 and they were blessed with three children, Linda, Rick and Kathy. The promise of sunshine and prosperity brought Pearl and Don from North Dakota to California in 1957, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. They were married for 67 years.
Pearl loved hosting her children and grandchildren at her home in Tehachapi, especially during the holidays. She took great joy in watching her grandchildren play outside all day long and then welcoming them inside at the end of day with a warm meal, and some of her famous potato salad. She was also very active in the Lutheran church, attending services regularly her entire life. Pearl spent her final years in comfortable retirement in Bakersfield, CA. She made new friends, volunteered in hospice work, enjoyed taking long walks, and visited often with her family.
Pearl is survived by her three children, Linda Argo, Rick Well and Kathy Stamp (Don), ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A family graveside service is scheduled for Monday, March 2nd, 12:30 PM at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 26, 2020