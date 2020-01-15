Home

Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
601 E. California Ave
Pedro Arturo Banda


1956 - 2020
Pedro Arturo Banda Obituary

PEDRO ARTURO BANDA
December 29, 1956 - January 2, 2020

Our beloved Pedro passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born to Jose and Lorenza Banda on December 29, 1956 in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mx. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. Pedro believed in God, was a very quiet person and had a good heart. He was mom's Uber and shared happy trips to the casino.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jose E. Banda Sr.; sister, Cirila B. Gomez (Gustavo); niece, Gabriela Gomez; and brother, Reynaldo A. Banda.

Pedro is survived by his mother, Lorenza Banda; brothers, Juan M. Banda and Jose E. Banda Jr.; sisters, Maria Perez (Carlos) and Sandra B. Lopez (Noel Sr.); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 6:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm, at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. Funeral mass will be on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 E. California Ave. Interment will follow at Arvin Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
