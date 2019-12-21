|
PEGGY JEAN ENSOR LIPPERT
September 13, 1925 - December 16, 2019
Peggy Jean Ensor was born September 13, 1925 to Sydney Charles and Annie Ensor, in Maricopa, CA. Starting piano lessons at an early age, she later became the piano accompanist at Maricopa High School, graduating 1943. She played piano at a local church for weddings and community events. Peggy married Herman Lippert, Jr. of Fellows, CA June 2, 1948.
As the "preacher's wife", Peggy played the piano and organ, typed church bulletins and publications, and taught Sunday School. Peggy and Herman ministered as a team at Wilkinson Church of Christ, Wilkinson, IN 1948-1958, Rexland Christian Church, Bakersfield, CA 1958-1965, Camarillo Christian Church, 1965-1971, in Bakersfield, CA University Ave. Christian Church, 1971-1989, Ming Ave. Christian Church, now Christ's Church of the Valley, 1993-2013. The Lipperts celebrated 65 years of marriage and ministry in 2013.
Peggy accompanied choirs at Camarillo High School, Highland High School, North High School and Bakersfield College retiring in 1993. She also played for community events and accompanied students for recitals. When the couple moved to Hallmark Assisted Living, Peggy played the piano for activities and Sunday afternoon church until December 1, 2019. Peggy was quite the seamstress. Hospitality and entertaining were also specialties. She loved to bake. Her pies and homemade ice cream were amazing. She could stretch a meal when Herman brought home unexpected guests. All were welcome.
Peggy is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 1/2 years, Herman. She is survived by her three children: Beverly Maloney (Charlie), Michael Lippert (Dawn) and Barbara Waggoner (Allen); grandchildren, Nathan Maloney (Mandy), Michelle Maloney (Skip Amaker), Danielle Price (Andrew), Lauren Smith (Bryan) and Ryan Waggoner; 5 great-grandchildren.
Many thanks to the Hallmark Assisted Living staff and Raj and Amber from Hoffmann Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ's Church of the Valley, 13701 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA 93314, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2 pm. Private interment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Christ's Church of the Valley.