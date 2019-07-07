|
|
PEGGY LENITA BOYD
September 1, 1934 - June 23, 2019
Peggy Lenita Boyd, daughter of Fletcher Lloyd Lewis and Mary Jane Marie Bass went home to be with the Lord in the early hours on June 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Peggy was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 1, 1934. On March 23, 1951 in Wewoka, OK she married Donald Edward Boyd, after the birth of their second child, the family moved out to California in 1956 and has resided here in Bakersfield for the past 63 years.
Peggy is preceded in death by her first daughter, Sandra Kay and is survived by her brother Waylin Lewis, four daughters and a son; Brinda Lenita, Linda Renee, Debra Dawn, Alcinda Raye and Donald Edward (Jr) and their father Donald Edward Boyd, Sr. Peggy was a grandmother to 13 and a great grandmother to 15. Her heart was happy and overflowing when together with her family.
She had a love for God and was dedicated to her church. She expressed this love through music by being a part of the church choir. She was a faithful servant for many years, offering hours of volunteer decorating, designing, coordinating, organizing, facilitating, just over all 'being in charge'. She was a self-taught hard working talented women as a seamstress, cook, baker, gardener, decorator, party planner & mom. Her presence was large and touched many lives, she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Greenlawn North East location, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 7, 2019