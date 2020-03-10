|
|
Peggy Lorrene (Tietz) Reece was born on January 26, 1939 to Ellsworth and Josie Tietz in Borger, TX. Peggy was the youngest of 7 children, she had 2 sisters and 4 brothers which she was very close to. She met the love of her life Bill Johnson Reece in Borger, TX. They fell in love and were married on June 8, 1956 in Clovis, NM. The couple then moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1959.
Bill and Peggy were married for 38 years and together had four children Wes (Laura) Reece, Cindy (Noble) Greer, John (Kellie) Reece, Kelly (Charles) O'Brien and 12 grandkids before Bill passed away in 1994. Her grandkids gave her the greatest blessing of 30 great grandkids. She had a special bond with each and every one of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Peggy was deeply devoted to her family. She loved holidays and getting together at her home with all of the family. She attended every birthday and sporting event as we all grew up. Peggy was a seamstress for many years and she was always there to repair, patch, or hem anything for the family. She enjoyed going to church on Sundays, game nights, bunco with her lifelong friends and spending time in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas with her family.
You will forever be in our hearts as our Mom, Grandma Reece, Grandma Peggy, Goose, Smaller Grandma, and Gigi. We love you so much and can't wait to see you again in Heaven.
Graveside service will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020