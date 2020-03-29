|
PEGGY SUE MARTIN
November 18, 1957 - March 9, 2020
Peggy Sue Martin died unexpectedly in Bakersfield, CA. on March 9, 2020, with her family by her side at the age of 62. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was born to Alfred and Barbara Johnson on November 18, 1957 in Inglewood, CA. She grew up in McFarland where she went to school and had fun. She married Danny Martin on March 30, 1974 and began a new life as wife and mother in Wasco, CA.
Her joy came from spending time with her family and friends. Peggy had a passion for horses and life on the farm. She loved gardening and collecting rocks from her granddaughter's as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting events to cheer them on, she enjoyed Listening to music and sang in church.
Peggy loved life there was never a dull moment, she has touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Peggy is survived by her mother, Barbara Johnson of Lindsay, CA; husband, Danny Martin of 46 years of Weldon, CA; children, Misty Martin, Danny John Martin, Rachel Martin and Joey Brown of Weldon, CA; grandchildren: Paul Avila Jr of Bakersfield, CA, U.S. Army Specialist Infantryman, Dustin Avila of Fort Hood, Texas, Danna R. Avila, Alyssa Hastings, and Kaitlyn Sherrill of Weldon, CA; siblings, Jean Resendez, Wanita Johnson of Lindsay, CA, Ernest Johnson of Muldrow, OK, Michael and Susan Johnson of Harrisburg, OR and Pamela and Mark Brown of Klamath Falls, OR; sister-in-law, Pam Martin of Wasco, CA and many nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends. Peggy is preceded in death by her daughter, Danna Sue Martin; father Alfred Johnson; and Lela and Clifton Martin.
She will be missed dearly. A memorial service will be given at a later date.