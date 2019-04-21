|
PEGGY W TAYLOR
May 24, 1922 - April 12, 2014
'One tough cookie'...Peggy had just the right mix of sweetness & strength.
She didn't crumble under pressure; she was a fighter who was too busy taking life on life's terms than to sit down & cry however she knew it was okay to do both. Peggy was a person who didn't always ask for support; however, she had lots of friends & family who'd do anything to help. She knew this through & through.
Peggy was born Margaret Lola Whittaker on 24May1922, in Marlette, MI, to Martin Tyler Whittaker [MI] & Goldie Irena (Brown) Whittaker [IL]. When Peggy was 2 yrs old, her father moved his family to Eagle Rock, CA, to open a mechanic's shop. At the age of 14, Peggy's family moved to Bakersfield, CA; she graduated in 1940, from Kern Union High School (Bakersfield High School).
A couple yrs later, she met the love of her life, James Hoyle (born James Hoyle Titsworth) Taylor, who was playing baseball at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, CA. They married 19Jul1942 in Las Vegas, NV as James H & Margaret L Titsworth (having all girls...legally changed their last name to Taylor in 1952).
When WWII began, she went to Chicago, IL, to see her husband off to war. In 1943, she gave birth to their 1st child, Jane Ellen (Janie). Jim didn't return until 2 1/2 yrs later. In 1946, Peggy had their 2nd child, Jo Ann (Jo). Barbara Jean was their 3rd daughter in 1947.
All of her life, Peggy was very giving while loving her America; a loyal Patriot who flew our country's flag always while wearing her 'stripes' on her heart. Shortly after their 47th wedding anniversary, her Jim passed away after a long 8-yr battle w/cancer. Peggy filled her time (nearly 25 yrs) w/her family, friends, & her career of 50 yrs at H&R Block where she treated all clients as family; she loved golfing, traveling, 'yard-saling' where she found things that was "just like new." She liked going to the casino to spend time at the slot machine, however her favorite pastime was to always play cards w/her friends, dear friend Roxye Marie Lytle, her niece Shirley (Whittaker) White, & her recently deceased sister-in-law, 'Nita' Juanita Irene (Salgado) Whittaker [16Mar2014 at the age of 82]. Also, she was always good for a "cup of coffee" no matter the hour and "to get something to eat...somewhere good", she'd always say. ? Her awesome phone conversations were always a pleasure at any hour day or night! What other person would answer the phone at 6 in the morning and 11 at night-Peggy would! Peggy had a strong faith & relied on our Lord to guide her all of her life. Always saying "Put it in God's Hands".
On 11Apr2013, she became ill & spent her final days in the care of her daughter, Jo & her identical twin granddaughters, Carrie & Christie Lynn. A special thanks to Jo, Carrie, & Christie for all the loving care they provided to ease her struggle from this life to the Lord's Home.
Peggy will be dearly missed by all her too numerous to list family, friends, & clients. Thank you Peggy for being a benevolent & generous Mama, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great-Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, & Friend; only our Lord knows how much she'll be missed by all who knew her. Rest in Peace "Sweet Peggy".
Peggy's Sunrise was 24May1922, at 8:30AM; her Sunset on 12Apr2014, at 10:12PM, Christie, Carrie & Jo by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hoyle (Jim) Taylor [15Aug1989]. Her 2 sisters: Nancy Catherine (Whittaker) Maddox [24May2006] & Lola Marguerite Whittaker [14May1921]. Her 5 brothers: Albert William (Al) Whittaker [05Feb 2002], Charles Joseph (Joe) Whittaker [12Oct1989], Eugene Malcolm (Gene) Whittaker [15Nov1995], Ford Edison Whittaker [23Jan1993], & Marcus Melville (Mel) Whittaker [31May2005].
Peggy is survived by her 3 daughters & their husbands: Jane E. & her 2nd husband Robert Dennis Pelley of Tucson, AZ; Jo A. & her 2nd husband C. E. Flippen of Taft, CA, & Barbara J. & Frederick Michael (Mike) Boyles of Mill City, OR. Also, survived by her 3 granddaughters & their husbands, Audrie Marie (Akers) & John Andrew Fennema of Tucson, AZ; Carrie Lynn (Avila Flippen) & Stephen Lynn Rowland of Taft, CA; & Christie Lynn (Avila) & Jerry Charles DeClue of Vacaville, CA. Also, survived by her 3 grandsons George Bill Avila, Jr. of Bakersfield, CA & his son Adam Patrick Billingsley of Maricopa, CA; & Georgie's former wife Sheri Lynn (Jeffries) & their daughter Nicole Lynn Jeffries & her son (Peggy's great-great grandson) Nathaniel Scott Western all of TN. Also, Peggy's grandsons Eric Boyles & his wife Jill (Rubey) & their daughters Kieryn & Meghan of Salem, OR; & Jason Boyles of Mill City, OR; & Peggy's 1st born great-grandson Jeremy Christopher DeClue & his wife Jenny (Mendoza) & their daughter Trenity of CA; great-grandson Bradley Stephen Rowland & his wife Brin Allyce (Casey) & their children Allison Brianne & James Ryder of Bakersfield, CA; & great-grandson Gregory James Fennema of Tucson, AZ; and 2 former son-in-laws as follows: George Bill Avila, Sr. & his wife Janice Renee 'Jan Momma' (Bauer) of Bakersfield, CA and, also (Peggy's 1st born granddaughter's father and her two sisters) George Thomas (Tommy) Akers III of Tucson, AZ [recently passed at the age of 74 on 20Aug2016 with his eldest daughter Audrie by his side] and his two daughters Allyson & Alex. Peggy is survived by many countless loving relatives & friends all over the world who celebrate Peggy W Taylor's life & legacy.
Peggy & her family want to give a special thank you for the devoted support & assistance from Hoffmann Hospice, the dedicated staff of CBCC, the kindhearted employees of Komoto Medical Pharmacy on Truxtun Ave, the tenderhearted & encouraging physicians, Dr Tung Trang, Dr Giridhar Gorla, Dr Shawn Shambaugh, Dr Clement Alade & their compassionate support staff. Also, the many visitors that came to 'the house' & the hospital, those visits were inspirational to Peggy; the flowers, gifts, & cards her days so meaningful. Thank you to all who took the time to do so and wished to do so, & couldn't. Again, she received these even on her last day & was present to enjoy them; they warmed her heart & spirit wholly.
Pallbearers were Christie Lynn DeClue, Jeremy C. DeClue, Jerry C. DeClue, Audrie Fennema, Gregory Fennema, & Carrie Rowland. Honorary Pallbearer is Stephen Rowland & C. E. Flippen.
Visitation was on Fri, 18Apr2014 at Hillcrest Memorial Park (9101 Kern Canyon Rd.) from 6-8PM, Peggy's life was celebrated at graveside services at 11AM on Sat, 19Apr2014, at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery (9101 Kern Canyon Rd.), in Bakersfield, CA. Vocalist (Christie Lynn's best friend since 1993 & notably one of Peggy's favorite 'granddaughters of the heart' Sunny Cynthia Johnson sang Amazing Grace, Dream, & Mama Goodbye's the Saddest Word. Online messages may be sent to the family by visiting the online guestbook at www.DignityMemorial.com. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Bakersfield, CA, Garden of Memories 1502-6.
5 years ago, Peggy passed away on 12APR2014-
This is a reprint of the original obituary that ran 15APR2014. However, there are now corrections included; many names &/or other information were erroneously omitted w/o neither rhyme nor reason. I only wish & dream Peggy my affectionately referred to 'Grma Peggy' had lived to be 119 yrs old like she wanted, but alas that was not to be. I want her to have the obituary that she wanted - having everyone included with lots of dates and quotes by her.
I personally wish to correct that which was done w/o explanation (maybe grief, etc.)Moving forward, leaving it in God's hands, it is now behind us & 5 years have passed. Please know & remember I had nothing to do with any of it. THIS is the obituary my 'Grma Peggy' would've wanted; Peggy's still hero, mentor, friend, forever an angel to me, & definitely 'Grma Peggy' all her faults & assets remembered as a whole, because I loved her as herself-not as a glorified memory-Just Peggy Taylor my grandmother for 47+ yrs, & I thank God today that I had her as a safe person to go to for so many yrs-a saving grace, if you will. I wish to honor her in this manner.
Also, I'm going to mention that so many family & friends made the trek to come to the funeral &/or viewing from the NESW, & so many couldn't. Personally, I wish to thank Jacob Tyler Whittaker & Dr. Kumiko Yamamoto; Jake being a 'brother-cousin' to me ever since & Kumiko my 'lil sister' that I want to never do w/o. 'Grma Peggy' to Kumiko & Great Aunt to Jake's (& his sister's Goldie's), Peggy will be forever missed by them, me, & so many more!
The number in attendance at ones funeral does not matter. What does matter though, is-the dash...& that was something 'Grma Peggy' did; she put EVERYTHING in the 'dash' between 24May1922-12Apr2014; I'm hoping that all who've now passed, been born, & will be born will glean from this obituary the importance of family, friends, & knowing where one comes from, what's of value to you. Peggy embraced all that which made her definitely 'one tough cookie' while having grace, gentleness, & kindness above all else; family, friendship, and faith were ALWAYS of the utmost importance to her.
These last 5 yrs have been long & filled w/lots of changes, education, & heartache; yet, the faith Peggy taught me to have has also made me humbly 'one tough cookie'; "Put it in God's hands" as Peggy'd say. And I say & have definitely learned...Death is a part of life; life is a part of death. I must go on & just live life on life's terms while telling the truth so I have nothing to remember-Just live life as life comes, & to definitely "Let go & let God"! Keeping the faith as 'Grma Peggy' would have me do; thank you, my 'Grma Peggy' for all you instilled me! I'll forever be grateful that I was there holding your hand-sober, present, & catching that last tear as it rolled down your cheek-you fought so hard to stay here for all of us, but Heaven called you HOME. Until I see you, again-Lord please keep us in thy loving mercy.
Love your middle granddaughter, Christie Lynn DeClue (Avila)-forever your 'coffee buddy'