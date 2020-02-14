|
|
PENNY LAFERN WONDERLY
May 31, 1944 - February 3, 2020
Penny Lafern "Nana" Wonderly, was born in Bakersfield, CA on May 31st, 1944 to Annabelle Howard and Frank McDevitt. At the sweet age of 75, she graduated and received her wings into eternal bliss with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 3rd, 2020.
She attended Edison Elementary School, East Bakersfield High for two years with a year off hiatus for Valley Fever and then returned to Kern County High "BHS" and graduated with a GED.
Soon, the equestrian life took over her educational interests and she married the neighborhood cowboy, Larry Lawrence Padilla. Then soon gave birth to her only son Tommy Lee. Hardships and trials plagued their daily lives and finally the martial agreement came to an end. As she was gainfully employed by the Kern County Welfare Department, and self supportive, she found her way to a set of apartments where she met the true love of her life, John Christopher Wonderly. Eventually they married and had one daughter April Dawn.
Their mutual endeavors lead them to many vacations and adventures, hither and yon. They later settled on starting a bromeliad and orchid nursery for 10 years, and a landscape business for 15 years. Penny later went on to work for the Greenfield School District as a custodial supervisor where she retired at the age of 62. Concurrently with her school employment, she entertained outside sales in the nutraceutical field through multi-level marketing. She excelled only every level in her path. At some point tobacco took its toll on her, and left her disabled for 10 years with COPD from which she succumbed.
Penny leaves behind her husband John Wonderly, daughter April Dawn Salazar and husband Tate, granddaughter Savannah Nicole Gonzales, granddaughter Taylor Breann Gonzales and great grandson Averett James Hays, grandson Drew Alan Salazar, her sister Jennifer Armbruster, her brother Butch McDevitt and wife Carolyn, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends and acquaintances.
Celebration of Life will be at Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene, 2801 Hughes Lane at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 14, 2020